VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $917,000.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,875,877 shares in the company, valued at $118,071,792.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $272,463.30.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $565,600.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $611,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $569,693.80.

On Monday, June 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $410,850.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $427,950.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. VIZIO’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

VZIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $8,811,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,127,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,467 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,251,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

