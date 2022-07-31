Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

