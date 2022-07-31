Wanchain Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $48.02 million and $4.52 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

