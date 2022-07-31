Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Down 32.0% in July

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,669. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

