Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Workday by 3,752.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 99,518 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.82. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,292.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

