Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $159.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.46. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

