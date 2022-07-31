Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 74 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.76. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

