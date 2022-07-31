Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 741 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $410.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.69 and a 200-day moving average of $430.46. The firm has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

About Adobe

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

