WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 3,647 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $46,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,048,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $458.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

