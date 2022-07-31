WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after buying an additional 128,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,459,000 after buying an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

NYSE SPGI opened at $376.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $343.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

