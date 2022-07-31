WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 12.3% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 127,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.84.

NYSE:ACN opened at $306.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.09. The stock has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.