Watsco (NYSE:WSO) PT Lowered to $204.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WSO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.40.

Watsco Trading Up 3.9 %

WSO stock opened at $273.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.42 and its 200 day moving average is $269.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Watsco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,419,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

