Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Tops $0.0812 on Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00603499 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00038280 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

