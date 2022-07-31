West Wealth Group LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 103,512 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOA opened at $62.97 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

