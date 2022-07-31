West Wealth Group LLC Invests $219,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $32.00 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

