West Wealth Group LLC Purchases 74 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.2% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in McDonald’s by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $263.37 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.