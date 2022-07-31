Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) PT Raised to $12.00

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Compass Point to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $199.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.43. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

Insider Transactions at Western New England Bancorp

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $129,267.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $129,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,764 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the period. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Further Reading

