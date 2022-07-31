Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the June 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 925,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WAB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.47. 904,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.90. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

