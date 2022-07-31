White Pine Investment CO Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 699.8% during the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 4,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 125,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 36,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 102,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.78. 5,800,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,841,935. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $122.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.