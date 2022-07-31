Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the June 30th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

Featured Stories

