Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $270,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $163.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.52 and a 200-day moving average of $158.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

