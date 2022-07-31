Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $449,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

