Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,312 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 11.1 %

NYSE BABA opened at $89.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $203.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

