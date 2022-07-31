Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $255.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.63. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

