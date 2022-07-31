Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes $414,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after buying an additional 106,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,457,695,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

NYSE NOW opened at $446.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $463.62 and its 200 day moving average is $505.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 406.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

