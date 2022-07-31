XCAD Network Price Hits $1.53 (XCAD)

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, XCAD Network has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XCAD Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00006567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XCAD Network has a market cap of $47.15 million and $1.52 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00616373 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015835 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00037172 BTC.
XCAD Network Profile
XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,885,134 coins and its circulating supply is 30,752,789 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial.
XCAD Network Coin Trading
