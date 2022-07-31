XSGD (XSGD) Price Reaches $0.72 on Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $64.41 million and $788,897.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 99,857,164 coins and its circulating supply is 89,864,817 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

