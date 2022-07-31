yearn.finance (YFI) Price Reaches $10,984.53

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $402.45 million and $296.80 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 56.2% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance coin can now be purchased for $10,984.53 or 0.47036310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00618737 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015893 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037446 BTC.
yearn.finance Coin Profile
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
