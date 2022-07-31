Yield Guild Games Hits Market Capitalization of $97.92 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003607 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $97.92 million and $29.30 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00615702 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015838 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00037064 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,315,794 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games
Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.