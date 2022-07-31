Yield Guild Games Hits Market Capitalization of $97.92 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003607 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $97.92 million and $29.30 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00615702 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00037064 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,315,794 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.