Zap Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $917,940.31 and approximately $2,927.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.07 or 0.99984382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033069 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.