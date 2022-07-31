ZClassic Achieves Market Capitalization of $332,621.13 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $332,621.13 and approximately $15.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00278341 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00125526 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00082031 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

