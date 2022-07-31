Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (ZPT) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Zeepin has a market cap of $208,916.05 and $129,589.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00615333 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037207 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeepin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.