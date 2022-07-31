Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 378 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.