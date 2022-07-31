ZIMBOCASH Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $26.19 million and $5,609.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00606286 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038049 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

