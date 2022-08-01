13,011 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,206,266. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

