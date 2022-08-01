2,345 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.10. 92,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,443. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

