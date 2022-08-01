3,469 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,982,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,966,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $68.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

