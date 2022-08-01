626 Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

626 Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.93. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

