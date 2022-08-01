73,982 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Acquired by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 73,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. KT accounts for 0.2% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 35.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of KT by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on KT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KT stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. KT Co. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

