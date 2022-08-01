80,936 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,669 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,226,000 after purchasing an additional 950,763 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,964,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after purchasing an additional 377,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359,528 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $54.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.