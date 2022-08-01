Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAN. StockNews.com cut shares of Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Aaron’s Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AAN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. 8,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,999. The firm has a market cap of $404.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 29.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 70,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

