Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Boosted by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 126,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,457 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,936 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.40. 33,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average is $116.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

