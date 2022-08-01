Abyss (ABYSS) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Abyss has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $216,070.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,940.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004460 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00133729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

