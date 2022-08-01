Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $94.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACHC. UBS Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $82.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after acquiring an additional 910,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

