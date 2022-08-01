ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Release Earnings on Monday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $14.69 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

