ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Release Earnings on Monday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ ACAD opened at $14.69 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.
Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.
