Achain (ACT) 1-Day Volume Hits $211,692.00

Achain (ACT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Achain has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $211,692.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,226.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00181055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004410 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00131602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.