Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,903 ($34.98) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 1,750 ($21.08) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.69) to GBX 2,560 ($30.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 3,050 ($36.75) to GBX 2,583 ($31.12) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Admiral Group to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($27.71) to GBX 1,525 ($18.37) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,320.17 ($27.95).

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 1,918 ($23.11) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($44.65). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,120.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,497.59. The firm has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.57.

In related news, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($26.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($120,474.39).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

