Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 45,575 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.6% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. YCG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.2% during the first quarter. YCG LLC now owns 50,633 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $640,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $407.50 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $190.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.85.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

