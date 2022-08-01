Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGLE. Piper Sandler lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 106,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

