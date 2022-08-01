aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. aelf has a total market cap of $95.55 million and $34.09 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

